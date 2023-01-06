Bloody Carnival: Akeredolu Imposes 24-hour Curfew on Ikare Akoko

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko Northeast Local Government Area of the state with immediate effect.

This followed the death of at least five persons, as a new year carnival staged by youths loyal to two warring monarchs in lkare Akoko, turned bloody.

An age-long rivalry exists between the Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadiri Saliu Momoh, and Oba Adeleke Adegbite-Adedoyin II, the Owa-Ale of Iyometa, Ikare.

THISADY gathered that the use of the Okoja area for the carnival sparked the bloodbath.

Sources told THISDAY that intense shootings began last Tuesday evening and continued on Wednesday while shop owners hurriedly closed down business as tension gripped the community.

However, in a statement made available to journalists by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the decision to impose the curfew was made at the State Security Council meeting chaired by Akeredolu.

The statement read: “This follows the escalated violent clash in the town since last Tuesday which has continued unabated, despite the meeting held by the government; the Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadiri Momoh, and Owa Ale of Iyometa, Oba Adeleke Adegbite, to rein-in on their subjects.

“Security agencies have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the order just as investigations are already on to unravel the real cause(s) of the violent clash.

“For emphasis, Ikare Akoko has been closed down for any unauthorised human movement and activity until further notice.”