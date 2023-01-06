Bauchi Emir Appoints New Wazirin Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, yesterday, appointed Alhaji Muhammad Uba Ahmed Kari as the new Waziri of Bauchi.

The appointment of the new Waziri of Bauchi, a senior councilor in the Bauchi Emirate Council, followed the removal of the former occupant, Alhaji Muhammad Bello Kirfi, for alleged gross indiscipline and disloyalty to the state government.



A press statement by the Information Officer, Bauchi Emirate Council, Babangida Hassan Jahun, said the turbaning ceremony of the new Waziri would be performed Friday by the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu.



The emirate council statement stated: “The Bauchi Emirate Council fondly request the company of relatives, friends and well-wishers to the turbaning ceremony of the new Waziri of Bauchi, Alhaji Muhammad Uba Kari on 6th January, 2023 at 11:00am at the Emir’s Palace, Bauchi.”



The immediate past Wazirin Bauchi, Kirfi, was removed by the emirate council following what it was termed as “Disloyalty and disrespect to the governor of the state and the government. It, therefore, directed for your removal with immediate effect.”