APC Failed in Ogun Central Senatorial District, PDP Will Restore Hope, Says Aderinokun

The Ogun Central senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olumide Aderinokun has promised community development and empowerment programmes in the senatorial District.

Aderinokun lamented that the All Progressives Congress (APC) senator in the district could not provide any physical contribution to his immediate environment, describing it as gross disrespect.

In a statement issued yesterday by Chief Olumide Aderinokun Media Aide, Taiye Taiwo, he said jittery candidates would believe they can reinforce failure in the 2023 general election, adding however that the people of Odeda, Ifo, Ewekoro, Abeokuta South, Abeokuta North and Obafemi-Owode Local Government Areas “are ready to take over their future from clueless promises without actions.

“Aderinokun is unperturbed by rumoured endorsements or unsolicited game APC has embarked on as his mass contributions to the grassroots, acceptability by the people and his hard work speak louder for him.

“Although the spirit of giving is not inherited, you can’t give what you don’t have and Aderinokun has proved his gesture to humanity over the years without any government contract or appointment, talk-less of an individual who was in government for 12 years with resources readily available but waiting for an election in less than two months before making promises.”

He said the PDP is confident ahead of the general election, “because of the good works we have done to ease the hardship caused by the current mismanagement and bad governance since 2019.

To the good people of Ogun Central, joy is coming with #ADEtide because weeping, lies and disappointment have lasted more than three years. We are more than encouraged by your prayers and commitment to champion the takeover.”