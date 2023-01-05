Wike: No Amount of Speculation Can Deter Me from my Preferred Presidential Candidate

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Governor Nyesom Wike has boasted that no amount of speculation would make him change his mind on the presidential candidate to support.

The Rivers State governor said there was already so much political work to be done, adding that instead of embarking on ensuring political foot work, some people were delighting themselves in abusing leaders of the party.

Wike spoke yesterday, while flagging off the construction of Akpabu-Egbeda-Omoku Link Road in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

Wike stated that, he and his team were already on ground and in the political field talking to the people and soliciting their votes.

He said: “If anybody like, say what you want to say that I am working for so and so person, it’s their business; say that I am not working for so and so person, it’s their business.

“That will not make me change my mind where we are heading to. Do you understand me? So, if they like, they can make speculation. After All, that is why the word, speculation is there.

“Some of them who do not have 25 per cent votes are busy abusing leaders. When you are finished abusing leaders (us), you will pay.”

The Rivers State governor insisted that he and his team are well established, stressing that only those who bring developmental projects are qualified to reap the votes of the electorate.

“We are here talking to our people, they are there in radio stations and television houses. We are here talking to our people. When you are finished, by that time, it’ll be too late.”

Wike told the electorate to be bold to ask such politicians when they come to them, “what did you bring for us? You come with empty hand, you will go with empty hand. You come with project, we give you votes. You come with promises, we give you promises.”

The Rivers State governor thanked the people of Egbeda community for their support to his administration since 2015.

Wike informed that he had long promised one of their sons, David Omereji, to bring democratic dividend to his community.

The Akpabu-Egbeda-Elele- Omoku link road being flagged off, he said, was one of such promises.

He said it was sad that the former governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Amaechi, whose mother hails from Egbeda Community would allegedly described the project as not necessary and waste of resources.

“You see, your mother is from here. You didn’t seem it fit or necessary to do anything for your maternal home. Now, we that our mother is not from here, we are doing something to help your maternal home. You say it is unnecessary, it is a waste of resources.

“When you have a bad child, he is a bad child. If he is not a bad child, he should thank us for removing shame from his face. Since you don’t have Shame, I will add more things for your maternal home.”

Wike restated that his administration does not award contract for any project if the money is not available. He assured MCC that they would not be owed for the jobs contracted to them.

Providing the description of the project, Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Dr George-Kelly Dakorinima Alabo said Akpabu-Egbeda- Elele -Omoku Link Road is 6 KM from where the recently inaugurated Akpabu Road stopped into Egbeda Community. He explained the road would serve as an alternative road for traveling on the Egbeda community axis to access the East-West Road in 10 minutes without taking the Port Harcourt International Airport road.