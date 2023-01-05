Ugwuanyi: With Enugu’s Oil Producing Status, My Successor ‘ll Excel

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has disclosed that his biggest joy is that the recent actualisation of his administration’s struggle for Enugu to join the league of states enjoying oil producing status in Nigeria would ensure the fulfillment of his prayer that his preferred successor, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, who is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) performs better than him in office if elected.

Ugwuanyi said Enugu’s oil producing status was one of the successes of his administration that would bring immense fortunes to the socio-economic development of the state, stressing: “I’ m glad that Dr. Mbah will have a huge resources to perform better than me if elected.” The governor added that it’s a father’s prayer that his son does better than him in life.

Speaking at the EXCO Chamber of the Government House, Enugu, when he received, Master Innocent Chikelu Ugwu, a 17-year old indigene of Enugu State and student of Christ The King College, Gwagwalada, Abuja, who scored 359 points to come second in the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) in the country, Ugwuanyi in a statement, stated that Enugu State under his administration has continued to record milestone achievements despite the challenges it has encountered since its inception in 2015.

Ugwu from Umabor, Eha Alumona in Nsukka Local Government Area and the son of the former lawmaker who represented Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Hon. Charles Ugwu, came second in the UTME in the county with three points behind the winner of the first position from Ekiti State who scored 362 points.

Congratulating Master Ugwu for making Enugu State proud, Ugwuanyi revealed that his administration has recorded feats in various spheres of development because it faithfully and deliberately entrusted the state to the hands of God, stressing that, “all these good things are coming from God.”

The governor narrated that his administration came on board when the country’s economy was in recession with Enugu State receiving less than 30 per cent of federal allocations the previous administration received, followed by the outbreak of the novel COVID-19 pandemic which brought a major setback to the entire world in terms of growth and development, the #EndSars protests and another economic recession.

Ugwuanyi has gone down in history as the only governor of Enugu State to witness two economic recessions in five years of his administration, the #EndSars protests and COVID-19 pandemic, among others. He reiterated that God has been merciful and kind to the state all through these challenges.

The governor stated that it was a great blessing that an indigene of the state came second in the UTME, informing the student (Ugwu) that it was a deserving privilege for him to be seated and honoured at the EXCO Chamber of the Government House, Enugu.