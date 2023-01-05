  • Thursday, 5th January, 2023

Two Nigerians Elected into FIA Ethics Committee

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Two Nigerians, Michael Ango and Denen Ikya, have been elected president and member respectively in the Ethics Committee of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA). 

With their election, Nigeria has made history as the first African country to get the presidency of the Ethics Committee of FIA along with an additional membership seat.

With their election, Nigeria is expected to benefit by having a stronger voice in global motorsport regulation and governance, as well as encouraging investments/tourism opportunities in motorsport and mobility.

In a statement issued Thursday by Ango, the new FIA president, who is a lawyer/partner and Head of Tax Advisory and Regulatory Services, Andersen Nigeria, said the appointment was for a four-year tenure commencing January 1, 2023. 

He added that Ikya, who is an Abuja-based legal practitioner, was elected as a member of the committee alongside three other members from Brazil and USA/Canada. 

The statement also quoted Mr. Ishaku Bamaiyi, President of Automobile and Touring Club of Nigeria (ATCN), as saying that the election of the two Nigerians into the standing committee of FIA was a major milestone for the club, the country and Africa. 

He said: “This is a culmination of the efforts of ATCN to put Nigeria on the global map of Automobile Mobility and Tourism and World Motor Sport. Ango and Ikya were elected on merit and in order to deepen the knowledge and resource base of FIA.”

