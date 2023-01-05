  • Thursday, 5th January, 2023

Police Nab Suspected Facebook Scammers, Kidnappers, Rapists in Delta

Nigeria | 52 mins ago

Operatives of the  Police Command in Delta have  apprehended three suspected Facebook scammers, kidnappers and rapists in the state.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Bright Edafe disclosed this to newsmen yesterday in Warri.

Edafe said that the suspects were nabbed on Monday by police operatives attached to Ufuoma Police Division in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the arrest followed a complaint from a lady (name withheld) that she saw one of the hoodlums that kidnapped her on December 11, 2022.

According to Edafe, the victim complained that the suspects held her hostage at a hotel in Iwherekpokpor community, Ughelli North, video and also took her nude pictures.

Edafe said the victim reported that the suspects used the video and nude pictures to blackmail and demand for ransom from her parents.

“On receipt of this complaint, the DPO Ufuoma Police Division immediately detailed a combined team of Police detectives and Ekiugbo Community vigilance members and arrested one Cornelius Emene.

“During preliminary investi-gation, the suspect made useful statement that led to the arrest of two others, Nelson Aghogho and Ufuoma Tunde.

“The suspects also gave account of how they kidnapped another student of the School of Health and Technology, Ofuoma in Ughelli North,” he said.

Edafe said that the modus operandi of the syndicate was to lure unsuspecting young girls on facebook, took them to a hotel, drug and gang raped them.

He added that the suspects thereafter held them hostage and demanded ransom from their parents to secure their release.

According to the spokesman, the suspects phones contained numerous nude photos and video recordings of their previous victims which they used to blackmail the victims and their parents.

Edafe said investigation into the matter was ongoing.

