One Feared Killed, as Hausa, Fulani Clash in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

One person has been feared dead while many people sustained injuries following a bloody clash between some Fulani and Hausa settlers at Ogbese community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

THISDAY gathered that the clash which started last Tuesday evening had degenerated into a full blown crisis by yesterday morning as many shops belonging to the two northerners were burnt down at midnight in the popular Ogbese market.

The real cause of the fight was yet to be officially known as of the time of filing this report, but it was learned that palpable tension was permeating the community.

However, a resident of the community, who spoke on condition anonymity, said the crisis was caused as a result of a clash between a Fulani man living in the forest and a Hausa man in the community over cannabis sativa also known as Indian hemp.

He narrated that the Fulani man allegedly stole from a pack of the cannabis kept in the bush by the Hausa man.

The source said: “The two of them fought over a pack of Indian hemp kept in the bush by the Hausa man. The fight extended to the town on Tuesday. It happened that one of the Fulani men was killed in the clash, and shops that belong to Hausa were set ablaze in the night. But we have been seeing the policemen and some security agents patrolling the town since yesterday (Tuesday).

In a reaction, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed that eight shops were razes down in a report she got but refuted report of crisis.

“There is no clash between Hausa and Fulani people in Ogbese, the police got a report that about eight shops were razed by fire at midnight with accusing fingers being pointed at a particular extraction,” the PPRO said.