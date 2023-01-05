Obi: I’m in the Race to End Nigerians’ Suffering

*Says he is the most qualified among all contestants”

By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado EkitiPresidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi has said he is in the race to end the suffering of the people of Nigeria.

Specifically, Obi promised to change the fortune of the country to good through provision of employment, adequate security, industrialisation and ensuring unity among others.

The labour party presidential candidate who stated this during a mega rally held in Ado lamented what he described as poor economy situation, insecurity, and unemployment with a promise to find lasting solution to it, if elected.

Mr peter Obi said the people should vote for him based on his integrity and ability to serve them efficiently, urging the people to do away with religious and ethnic sentiments.

He noted that Nigerians needed a leader with vision at this critical period, hence the need for them to vote for him during next month election.

“People are suffering in this country and we want to end the suffering. Today there is no security and unity in the country, we would unite and secure this country.

“People are hungry in the country, our youths have no job, they don’t know what to do, our youths are not doing anything, and what we what to do is to move the country from consumption to production county. If we start to produce in the country, our youths will start to have job.”

Obi who insisted that he remained the most qualified among all Presidential candidates for the February election, told the people not to allow anyone to use tribe or “it’s my turn” to convince them on election day.

He said, “The election is in days time, and I want you to vote for me because I am the most qualified candidate.

“This election is not by tribe, let no one tell you it is by tribe, I am from the Southeast, so if they say it by tribe, I will say it is my turn but we are not contesting based on tribe but I am contesting as a Nigerian who is most qualified.

“This year’s election is about character and who we can trust, and because of this I am the most qualified person in the race, we are going to stop corruption. If it is about commitment, I have compassion and commitment.

” if is is about ability to deliver, go and check their ages, you will see that it is between 70 and 75, while I am about 50. I have both phisical and mental energy to serve you better.

“They are making our youths to ‘japa’. We want to bring you back, because we will create the enabling environment in the country. Please vote for me to end poverty, insecurity, and unemployment”.

Earlier, the Chairman of Labour Party in Ekiti, Mr Ayokunle Odunayo described Mr peter Obi as the most qualified, credible and fit for the job among other presidential candidates.