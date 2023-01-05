MTN Foundation Collaborates with Austen-Peters to Excite Customers

MTN Foundation, in partnership with Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions, brought a spectacular and provoking musical titled ‘Motherland the Musical’, to the Terra Kulture stage during the yuletide season.

This is in line with the Foundation’s extensive efforts to positively showcase Nigeria’s many cultures and history and create opportunities for young Nigerian creatives in arts and culture through stage plays and dramatic storytelling.

The play was staged in Lagos during the year-end holiday from December 23 to January 2, 2023, at Terra Kulture Arena. It also features seasoned actors including Gideon Okeke, Uzo Osimpka, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan and Oluwatosin Adeyemi.

Motherland the Musical tells the story of our past, present and future. It is a fest of beautiful costuming, storytelling, amazing music and exceptional dances from different tribes that call themselves Nigeria. Situated in a town hall narrative, the conflict areas also look at the issues that are uppermost in the minds of young Nigerians and youths today. Motherland the Musical promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions and a spectacle of all our cultural outfits, music and stories.

Speaking on the relation of the partnership with BAP to produce the musical, the Executive Secretary of MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya said: “This partnership is in furtherance of the MTN Foundation’s goal to preserve Nigerian stories while positively showcasing Nigeria’s many beautiful cultures. At MTN Foundation, we believe that while we continue to evolve as a collective, we must not lose sight of our history and culture. This is one of the reasons we have remained committed to both the preservation and positive projections of our stories by supporting and promoting the arts. Beyond that, we also consider it an avenue for youth development.’’

Motherland the Musical is one of the many arts and culture initiatives the Foundation has supported this year. Others include the Life in My City Art Festival and Beeta Playwrights competition.

It will also be recalled that MTN Foundation has invested over N380 million in over 15 theatre productions across Nigeria. Over 3,000 young creatives and skilled professionals have also benefited from the Foundation’s support. Some of the productions supported by the foundation in the past include Oluronbi the Musical, Saro the Musical, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, Five Maids of Fadaka, OMG the Musical, and Flower the Musical.