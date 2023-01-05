Monarch Cautions Electorate against Selling of Voter Cards

The traditional title holder of Wali of Adamawa, Alhaji Abdulkadir Mbamba, has cautioned electorate against selling their voter cards to desperate politicians.

The traditional ruler gave the caution during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola yesterday.

He described the act of some politicians engaging themselves in the bad attitude of buying the voter cards from their original owners with aim of wining electoral victory as unfortunate and saddening.

He called on the media, security agencies and other critical stakeholders in elections to beam their searchlights and apprehend all those found committing the offence.

Mbamba advised political parties to such illicit practices and strive to engage in meaningful campaigns to sell their candidates.

“Nigerians deserve to vote for candidates of their own choice in elections and without being coerced or intimidated,” he said.

He said traditional institutions would continue to remain neutral on political issues, assuring that as critical stakeholders they would not relent in promoting peace and harmonious coexistence.

He also cautioned youths against political thuggery, blackmail and other inimical practices capable of formenting trouble thereby jeopardising their future.

“The youth should shun social vices like drug abuse, addiction which was largely responsible for youth restiveness banditry and other negative tendencies,” he said.

He said the emirate council would continue to collaborate with the critical stakeholders especially regulatory agencies and the media to fight the urgly trend of drug abuse.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the title of Wali is the fourth in order of hierarchy and a king maker in the Emirate Council.