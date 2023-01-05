  • Thursday, 5th January, 2023

Monarch Cautions Electorate against Selling of Voter Cards

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

The traditional title holder of Wali of Adamawa, Alhaji Abdulkadir Mbamba, has cautioned electorate against selling their voter cards to desperate politicians.

The traditional ruler gave the caution during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola yesterday.

He described the act of some politicians engaging themselves in the bad attitude of buying the voter cards from their original owners with aim of wining electoral victory as unfortunate and saddening.

He called on the media, security agencies and other critical stakeholders in elections to beam their searchlights and apprehend all those found committing the offence.

Mbamba advised political parties to  such illicit practices and strive to engage in meaningful campaigns to sell their candidates.

“Nigerians deserve to vote for candidates of their own choice in elections and without being coerced or intimidated,” he said.

He said traditional institutions would continue to remain neutral on political issues, assuring that as critical stakeholders they would not relent in promoting peace and harmonious coexistence.

He also cautioned youths against political thuggery, blackmail and other inimical practices capable of formenting trouble thereby jeopardising their future.

“The youth should shun social vices like drug abuse, addiction which was largely responsible for youth restiveness banditry and other negative tendencies,” he said.

He said the emirate council would continue to collaborate with the critical stakeholders especially regulatory agencies and the media to fight the urgly trend of drug abuse.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the title of Wali is the fourth in order of hierarchy and a king maker in the Emirate  Council.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.