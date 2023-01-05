Justify My Emergence as Atiku’s Running Mate, Okowa Appeals to Deltans

•Says true change coming to Nigeria

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has appealed to the people of the state to justify his emergence as running mate to the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to vote massively for the party in the February 25 presidential election.

This is as he assured Nigerians that a true change is coming to the nation as citizens set to elect new leaders for the country.

Okowa challenged Deltans to produce no fewer than one million votes for the party in the forthcoming general election.

The governor gave the charge at Ogwashi-Uku during the party’s local government campaigns in Aniocha South and Aniocha North Local Government Areas of the state.

He said that his emergence was an act of God because he was at his home when he was chosen to become vice presidential candidate of the party.

“We have over 3.3 million registered voters in Delta and I challenge us to churn out over one million votes for our party to enable us deliver on our Rescue Nigeria mission.

“The more votes we bring from Delta, the bigger my voice will be in the party and the greater things we will witness in Delta and Nigeria.

“I know that we have won this election already but we need to up our numbers because God has endorsed our election and we are only waiting for the day to come and pass,” he said.

He urged the people to go back home and mobilise votes for the party, and affirmed that God had sanctioned the party’s victory at the polls.

“This election is a BIVAS election; so, it is quite different from what we have been having but I am optimistic that we have the numbers to win.

“Let us go back home and collect our Permanent Voter Cards and ensure that we reach out to all our people wherever they may be,” the governor stated.

On the governorship election, he disclosed how God revealed Oborevwori’s emergence to him, and charged the people to support him because God had endorsed him as a worthy successor.

“The emergence of Chief Sheriff Oborevwori as our party governorship candidate is divine because God revealed his emergence to me and I can assure you that he is a very humble man who will be answerable and accountable to all our people.”

Meanwhile, speaking yesterday in Ughelli at a Prayer Convocation and Silver Jubilee celebration organised by Anglican Diocese of Ughelli with “You are my Battle Axe” as theme, Okowa, assured Nigerians that a true change was coming to the nation as citizens set to elect new leaders for the country.

He said that the change coming was powered by God and not the type of change promised by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has given to Nigerians.

The governor said that Nigerians were disillusioned that things were going wrong for the nation, and urged the people to seek the help of God in turning things around for the country.

“As a country, we are crying that things have gone so bad but the prayer of the people can move God to cause a true change to happen in our nation.

“We know that with the situation in Nigeria today, only the living God can redeem us and He is the one that will lay the path and no man can change it.

“I know that I am on the ticket of the PDP as Vice Presidential candidate but I am not going to talk politics here. All I can say is ‘let the will of God be done’

“It is only God that sees the hearts of men and I know that His will be done for this nation because a true change cometh for this country and it cometh from God and not the type promised by the APC,” he said.