IMC to Hand out Takeoff Grants to NPFL Clubs in Abuja Today

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Interim Management Committee (IMC) will hold a public presentation of takeoff grants to the 20 NPFL Clubs today in Abuja even as there are speculations that top teams like Rivers United, Plateau United and Enyimba International of Aba may not play a part in this abridged league format.

A top football source confided in THISDAY last night that even though the leadership of the umbrella Club Owners Association may have accepted this abridged league format contrived for the much-delayed new season to end in May, top clubs in the Nigerian topflight appear not comfortable with the arrangement.

As at last night, it was not certain if these top clubs have returned their club licensing forms so that they can have a share of the paltry N10million to be handed out to the clubs at a ceremony in Abuja today.

The kickoff date of the 2022/23 season has been scheduled for Sunday, January 8.

A statement from the IMC yesterday stated that the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau is amongst top football personalities to be present at the presentation ceremony that will also have in attendance, the leadership of the Nigeria Referees Association (NRA).

“The presentation ceremony will have in attendance, the NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau who wants to address all stakeholders ahead of the start of the season to assure them that the Football House will support every move to upgrade our league in terms of transparency, level playing ground and improved performance”, said IMC Chairman, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye.

“It is also a platform for the IMC to make a public presentation of the takeoff grant to our participating clubs to put them on a good pedestal to start the season”, continued the IMC Boss.

The ceremony is scheduled for 2pm at the Sandralia Hotel, Abuja.

Match-day 1 fixtures of the NPFL 2022/23 season are to hold on Sunday, January 8 in Groups A and B of the Abridged League format which the IMC arrived at to ensure that the season is concluded in May to align with International calendar.

The Akwa United versus Bendel Insurance fixture in Uyo will be the flagship centre.