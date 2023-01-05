  • Thursday, 5th January, 2023

First anniversary: Enugu community Celebrates Igwe Don Sylvester Nweke

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Citizens of Edeniagu Village in Ishiozalla in Enugu State among friends and families have rolled out the drums to mark the first-anniversary coronation of Igwe Don Sylvester Nweke and to mark the Edeniagu Day Annual celebration.

This was held on Tuesday 3rd of January 2022 when the multiple award-winning filmmaker turned Igwe said, “What we are celebrating today is so significant. We are celebrating Edeniagu day, Edeniagu great kindred. 

“As I said, Edeniagu was the first king in Ozalla and today we are recognising him, the great Edeniagu. We are recognising our people, celebrating and asking our fathers and chi to bless us this year and make merry.”

Reminiscing about how his people chose him to be their king a year ago, Nweke says he’s excited about celebrating the totality of everything that has to do with Edeniagu.

Chorusing the words of the new Igwe, the PG of the Edeniagu Isiozalla, Uchenna Nweke described the occasion as important to every member of the Edeniagu family because “We are celebrating the day we were crowned in Edeniagu kindred”.

While expressing how overwhelmed and elated he is, he is pleased that the community also shares in the joy and merriment. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.