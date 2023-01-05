First anniversary: Enugu community Celebrates Igwe Don Sylvester Nweke

Citizens of Edeniagu Village in Ishiozalla in Enugu State among friends and families have rolled out the drums to mark the first-anniversary coronation of Igwe Don Sylvester Nweke and to mark the Edeniagu Day Annual celebration.

This was held on Tuesday 3rd of January 2022 when the multiple award-winning filmmaker turned Igwe said, “What we are celebrating today is so significant. We are celebrating Edeniagu day, Edeniagu great kindred.

“As I said, Edeniagu was the first king in Ozalla and today we are recognising him, the great Edeniagu. We are recognising our people, celebrating and asking our fathers and chi to bless us this year and make merry.”

Reminiscing about how his people chose him to be their king a year ago, Nweke says he’s excited about celebrating the totality of everything that has to do with Edeniagu.

Chorusing the words of the new Igwe, the PG of the Edeniagu Isiozalla, Uchenna Nweke described the occasion as important to every member of the Edeniagu family because “We are celebrating the day we were crowned in Edeniagu kindred”.

While expressing how overwhelmed and elated he is, he is pleased that the community also shares in the joy and merriment.