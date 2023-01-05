Charles Chinedu Ndukauba Achievements as a Media personality to the Children’s parliament.

The award winning 15-year-old talented Nigerian actor, and television personality emerges as the chairman committee on education for the National children’s parliament on 13th December,2022 at Sandralia hotel, Abuja which was able sponsored by the federal minister if women affairs,lady Dame .K. paullen. Charles hails from Ogboji tribe in Anambra state,a state situated at the South Eastern goe-political zone of Nigeria. The reality TV star was born on 12 June,2007 as the fouth child out of six others. He was born and brought up in Onitsha.

Education

Charles is an alumnus of the prestigious Christ the King college, onitsha where he worked as the head boy in charge of other students in the college. He attended Holy family high School,Nkpor before badging into higher secondary school from where his achievements started.

Career, Awards and Nominations

Charles Chinedu Ndukauba is a renowned Nigerian actor, model and Media personality who emerges as the winner of the CKC best student achievers awards in 2022. He was also nominated for speakership in the National children’s parliament. Charles has continued to give rise to the Media as well as the entertainment industry.