Buhari Mourns Renowned Scholar, Ayo Olutokun

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the academia and media over the passing of revered Professor of Political Science, Ayo Olukotun, whose works testify to his loyalty, patriotism and charity.

The President, in a statement issued on Thursday by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, believed the scholar’s investment of ideas in nation building, teaching students and counselling of leaders should be preserved for posterity.

President Buhari added that his departure will be greatly missed, especially now that the nation is approaching general elections, where his views had remained salient for many years.

The President commiserated with family members, friends and associates of the researcher, columnist and administrator, who lectured at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, University of Lagos, Lagos State University and served as a visiting professor of International Relations at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort his family.

