Bauchi Deputy PDP Chair Denies Resignation, Describes Report as Baseless

 Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Deputy Chairman of Bauchi State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Bala Hadith, has debunked social media reports making the round that he has resigned his appointment.

Hadith made this known in a telephone interview with journalists in the Government House in Bauchi yesterday.

The deputy chairman, who described the information as baseless and politically motivated, called on public to disregard the report.

According to him,  his attention was drawn on the purported report by some mischief makers while on an official engagement outside the state, hence the need to make the clarification that such information was entirely false.

In a related development, the state PDP stated that the purported report on  the resignation of Hadith as the deputy chairman of the party was an attempt by unscrupulous social media handlers to create unnecessary confusion in the state politics.

The state PDP Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Yayanuwa Zainabari, who stated this while addressing journalists on the development, argued that Hadith is a grassroots and ace politician who has never defected to any political party.

