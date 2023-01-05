Aregbesola Alleges Coordinated Effort to Frustrate Reconciliation with Tinubu

Michael Olugbode in Abuja



Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has alleged sinister and coordinated effort by some persons to frustrate the reconciliatory moves between him and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC),Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as being championed by notable stakeholders within and outside the ruling party.

The relationship between Aregbesola, who was a commissioner under Tinubu as Lagos State governor, hit the rock during the last gubernatorial election in Osun State as both henchmen disagreed on supporting the APC governorship candidate and sitting governor, Gboyega Oyetola’s re-election.

The disagreement was believed to have affected the fortune of Oyetola, who eventually lost to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke at the election.

But there have been various moves to reconcile Aregbesola, and Tinubu in order not to undermine the vote count for the APC presidential candidate in Osun State.

A letter yesterday by the Media Adviser to the Minister of Interior (Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola), Sola Fasure, stated that, “The attention of The Media Office of the Minister of Interior, has been drawn to social media news, ascribing false statements to Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, as it concerns an attack on the person of the presidential candidate of our Party, the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This is FAKE news and simply not True.

“A pattern has clearly emerged of sinister and coordinated effort to frustrate the reconciliatory moves being championed by notable stakeholders within and beyond our party to rally all necessary factors for the success of our party at the February 2023 presidential election.

“Just last week, jittery politicians, who are authors of this malicious manuscript, paid a handful of rent-a-crowd comedians to react to a non-existent ‘attack’ and regurgitate the storyline again, with the intention to frustrate a series of reconciliation steps for their selfish interest.

“We urge well-meaning Nigerians to be wary of the evil machinations of this cult of fifth columnists, whose sole business is to cause disaffection, manufacture distractions and sow discord within the APC and the progressive fold.

“For the umpteenth time, the general public is advised to note that Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola is focused on delivering key reforms in the Ministry of Interior and its agencies as championed by President Muhammadu Buhari, and also ensure that the APC emerges victorious at the 2023 general election.”