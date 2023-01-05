Again, 9mobile Bags Africa Prize for Innovation Award

Nigeria’s telecom provider, 9mobile has been recognised for its innovation in driving initiatives that solve critical societal challenges for the second consecutive time at the 16th edition of the Sustainability, Entrepreneurship, and Responsibility Awards (SERAS).

The telecom company was awarded the Deborah Leipziger Africa Prize for Innovation for consistently initiating projects that impact the beneficiaries and society. The award was based on the 9mobile Future CEO initiative for secondary school students, aimed at inspiring future leaders by stirring up their interest in business and leadership. The initiative provides promising future leaders the opportunity to walk in the shoes of senior business leaders.

Speaking about the award, PR Lead, 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo, commended the award organisers for the recognition, stating that it is a well-deserved recognition of service to the brand for its consistency. She said: “At 9mobile, we are glad that our sustained efforts in the past eleven months are attracting attention and recognition from reputable organisations like the SERAS. Our initiatives and projects are designed to impact society, particularly in education and youth empowerment.”

What we are doing with the 9mobile Future-CEO initiative is to help build students’ morale, confidence, and leadership capacity in preparation for the future. This award will undoubtedly motivate us as a company to intensify our efforts in executing projects that will have long-lasting impacts on society through well-thought-out CSR interventions,” Amanfo added.

Last year, the brand also won the same award for powering the Bichi Emirate Digital Skills

Project, an initiative that empowered youths in the Bichi emirate area council of Kano state

with the requisite digital skills needed to compete effectively on the global scene.

The Deborah Leipziger Africa Prize for Innovation is a pan-African recognition for innovation

that addresses crucial problems in society in a sustainable way.

Over the years, the SERAS awards have become the most prestigious and coveted recognition

in the corporate space across Africa, attracting over 1500 entries from more than 350

organizations.