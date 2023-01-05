52 Days to 2023 Polls, INEC Receives Last BVAS Consignment

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



Fifty-two days to the 2023 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tuesday, received the last consignment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation (BVAS) machines.

National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in a statement said the Commission’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, National Commissioners and senior officials of the Commission were at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to receive the BVAS.

Officials of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) and airport security officials were also at the airport to receive the INEC team.

Okoye noted that to facilitate the smooth delivery of the machines, the Commission created four airport hubs in Abuja, Kano, Lagos, and Port Harcourt.

“Over the last four months, several flights had delivered the BVAS to the designated airports for movement to the different states of the federation ahead of the elections.

“With the arrival of the last flight in Abuja yesterday, the Commission has now taken delivery of the required number of the BVAS for all the polling units in the country and extra machines in line with our contingency provisions for all critical election materials.

“The Commission appreciated the support of all Nigerians in its determination to conduct free, fair, credible, transparent, and inclusive 2023 general election facilitated by the deployment of technology,” he stated.