VC Decries Exodus of Lecturers over Poor Funding of Public Institutions

The Vice-Chancellor (VC), Trinity University, Yaba, Lagos State, Prof. Charles Ayo, has decried the exodus of many lecturers of tertiary institutions over poor remuneration and funding.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday, Ayo urged the federal and state governments to improve allocation to the education sector to stem personnel exit and cases of incessant strikes in the country’s tertiary institutions.

The former VC Covenant University, Ota, also appealed to the Nigerian government to do everything within its power to reposition education and return the country to its pride of place and global ranking.

He implored the presidential candidates of political parties in the 2023 elections to prioritise adequate funding of education and commit a significant allocation of the budget to education, if elected.

“The country needs a government that will pay more attention to education because there cannot be any meaningful development without education.

“We want a government that will be able to end incessant strikes and pay attention to the education sector.

“It is education that will impact positively on transport, safety, health and even security,” the university don said.

The VC said that if the government after the current administration fails to give education its pride of place, lecturers and other professionals would continue to seek greener pastures and quality education outside the country.