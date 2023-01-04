  • Wednesday, 4th January, 2023

VC Decries Exodus of Lecturers over Poor Funding of Public Institutions

Nigeria | 8 hours ago

The Vice-Chancellor (VC), Trinity University, Yaba, Lagos State, Prof. Charles Ayo, has decried the exodus of many lecturers of tertiary institutions over poor remuneration and funding.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday, Ayo urged the federal and state governments to improve allocation to the education sector to stem personnel exit and cases of incessant strikes in the country’s tertiary institutions.

The former VC Covenant University, Ota, also appealed to the Nigerian government to do everything within its power to reposition education and return the country to its pride of place and global ranking.

He implored the presidential candidates of political parties in the 2023 elections to prioritise adequate funding of education and commit a significant allocation of the budget to education, if elected.

“The country needs a government that will pay more attention to education because there cannot be any meaningful development without education.

“We want a government that will be able to end incessant strikes and pay attention to the education sector.

“It is education that will impact positively on transport, safety, health and even security,” the university don said.

The VC said that if the government after the current administration fails to give education its pride of place, lecturers and other professionals would continue to seek greener pastures and quality education outside the country.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.