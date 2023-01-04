Stanbic IBTC Appoints New Directors Across Group

Nume Ekeghe

Following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, a member of Standard Bank Group, has announced the appointment of new directors across the Group.

Underscoring the well-established succession planning policy of the organisation and reinforcing its position as a market leader across the financial services sector, these appointments were in line with Stanbic IBTC’s tradition of rewarding excellence, performance, and dedication.

The financial holding company said it has appointed Mr Babs Omotowa as an Independent Non-Executive Director on its Board, while Olu Delano was appointed as an Executive Director of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC.

“Furthermore, Stanley Jacob was appointed as Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC’s proposed fintech subsidiary, Stanbic IBTC Financial Services Limited. Adenike Odukomaiya and Okechukwu Nwoke would also serve as Non-Executive Directors on the Board of the Company.

“Other subsidiary appointments include Brian Marshal and Tosin Leye-Odeyemi as Non-Executive Directors of Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited and Stanbic IBTC Trustees Limited, respectively, while Charles Onwude and Dele Sotubo became Non-Executive Directors of Stanbic IBTC Ventures Limited. Charles Onwude was also appointed to serve as a Non-Executive Director of Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited.”

Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Dr Demola Sogunle, expressed his excitement about the appointments. He said the new appointees possessed the qualifications and experience required to deliver results in their new positions, having demonstrated the capacity to deliver on the Group’s strategy to remain the leading end-to-end financial services organisation.

According to Dr Sogunle, “We have a strong tradition of careful succession planning and a good track record of seamless transitions at different levels. With these appointments, we intend to strengthen our capabilities for better customer service delivery. At Stanbic IBTC, we are committed to growing our people because no organisation can progress without placing a high premium on its human capital and investing in the growth trajectory of its staff.”

While charging the newly appointed directors to continue to drive performance over and beyond the expected, Dr Demola said, “I am confident that the expertise and experience of the new appointees will positively impact the Group and further accelerate the achievement of our business goals and objectives.”