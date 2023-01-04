  • Wednesday, 4th January, 2023

 Osun Gov  Promises  to Follow Due Process in Handling  Chieftaincy Affairs

 Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has reinstated his commitment to uphold the rule of law and enforce due process particularly in the area of chieftaincy affairs in the state.

He made this declaration yesterday while receiving the report of the Committee on Chieftaincy Affairs from the members of the committee headed by its Chairman, Rev. Bunmi Jenyo.

The committee was inaugurated by Adeleke on November 29, 2022, with a mandate to look at the controversy in the chieftaincy affairs of the state, particularly with respect to all kingship appointments made after the July 16 governorship election of the state.

Jenyo, while handling over the committee’s report to the governor, declared that its members discharged their duties with equity, fairness and justice without compromising on its mandates.

He said the committee came up with far-reaching recommendations to assist the state government to make future decision in the area of chieftaincy affairs of Osun State.

Adeleke, while responding, commended the committee for delivering diligently on its mandate and promised to study the report and implement the recommendations contained therein.

He insisted that the committee’s report, when implemented, would contribute to the peaceful coexistence among the people of the state as regards the traditional ruling affairs while announcing that his administration will ensure total respect for rule of law and respect for due process.

“I will ensure total respect for the rule of law and due process which will guide all actions being done under my government,” Adeleke declared.

