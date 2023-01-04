Okowa Condemns  Killing of Medical Doctor in Oghara

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday condemned the murder of the proprietor and medical director of Olivet Clinic in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, Dr. Uyi Iluobe, by unknown assailants.

The reaction of governor Okowa, who is also the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was coming on the heels of a meeting with members of the state chapter of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) by the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Ari Ali, in his office in Asaba, on the incident.

In a statement at the end of the meeting, the Delta State Police Command spokesman, Mr. Bright Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), the police stated that there was no iota of truth in the rumour that some relations of a patient who allegedly died in the said private hospital had attacked and hacked the young medical doctor to death.

“Police preliminary investigation showed that no patient in the medical clinic died on the December 29, 2022 when the doctor was murdered,” Edafe said.

However, Governor Okowa, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, charged the security agencies to carry out full investigation into the killing, which he described as “barbaric and reprehensible.”

The governor said that the killing of the medical doctor was unjust and unprovoked, adding that it was an act by agents against peace and progress in the state, adding that it should be condemned by every well-meaning person in the state and beyond.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased, he called on residents in the state to be vigilant and report all crime-related activities to security agencies.

Okowa said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn Dr Uyi Iluobe, a hardworking medical practitioner who was gruesomely murdered a few days ago by agents of darkness.

“As a government, we will support the security agencies to do everything possible to unearth those behind his killing and bring them to justice.

“As Deltans, we have a duty to report all crimes and criminality around us to security agencies for prompt action, and I therefore, urge all Deltans to be part of the process of ridding the state of criminal elements.”

Meanwhile, CP Ali received members of the Nigerian Medical Association Delta State Chapter in his office over the death of Iluobe, disclosing that the result of preliminary investigation by the police did support claims going the rounds that a patient’s relations carried out the dastardly act.

The police spokesman said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that on the said date, a female patient, whose name and address are not known, came to the hospital at about 1940 hours (7.40pm) pretending to have abdominal pain.

“While the doctor was attending to her, she made a phone call to the suspects whom she deceptively invited to come and pay her bill and that she was being treated by the doctor.

“Moments later, the hoodlums stormed the hospital in a Toyota vehicle, entered the doctor’s office and shot him twice in the chest, leading to his death.

“The purported female patient fled alongside the suspects.”

Nevertheless, the CP condoled the family members of the deceased and also members of the NMA, assuring that the case will be thoroughly investigated to ensure that the deserved justice is served.

He asked for assistance from members of the public towards unraveling the murder of Dr Iluobe in order to bring the criminals to book.

“Finally, it is pertinent to state clearly that the rumours making rounds that the family members of a supposedly dead patient were responsible for the murder of the doctor is completely false and should be disregarded as there is no record of any patient that died prior to the unfortunate incidence,” he said.