Nwagua Becomes Brand Ambassador for Moving Faith Sports Apparel

Rivers United striker, Nyima Nwagua, will be the first football and brand ambassador for new sportswear and lifestyle brand, Moving Faith Sports Apparel.

The forward has signed an initial two-year contract with the Christian faith lifestyle brand, Moving Faith Sports Apparrel, based in Lagos.

Nyima played a significant role as Rivers United claimed their first Nigerian title last season and will be a central figure in Moving Faith Sports Apparel’s marketing campaigns.

It is a new beginning as the striker steps into his first brand ambassadorial role in his football career.

Moving Faith Sports Apparel Founder, Ojeikere Aikhoje said: “We are honoured to have the big forward, Nyima Nwagua, as brand ambassador. He is a fantastic addition to our team as we seek to break into the market.

“We share a common desire to turn potential into excellence and we look forward to working with Nyima both on and off the pitch.

“Signing a player of his status and reputation is an important step in executing our overall growth strategy.”

Nyima Nwagua commented on his role: “I am very proud to be part of Moving Faith Sports Apparel family and at a very exciting time for the brand.

“The foundèr shared the vision with me and I realised we share common values. I’m really looking forward to working with the team. We can grow the brand together.”

As Rivers United prepare for domestic and continental campaigns in 2023, Nwagua will play a huge role in the attack.

Nwagua previously played professional football for Lobi Stars as well as Kano Pillars and has represented Nigeria’s Super Eagles.