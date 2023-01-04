No Plans to Drop My Deputy, Says Diri

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has described as untrue insinuations in certain quarters that he intends to drop his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, in his re-election bid.

Speaking at his country home in Sampou, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state when he played host to

the immediate-past state Governor, Senator Seriake Dickson, Diri said such rumours were baseless.

He stressed that his deputy has contributed significantly to the success of his administration and it would be unthinkable to drop him.

A statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as saying that the Diri/Ewhrudjakpo ticket was a divine project, which God used his predecessor, Dickson, to make a reality.

Diri, who received Dickson in company of his wife, Dr. Gloria Diri, traditional rulers,

and leaders of thought from Kolokuma/Opokuma, restated his appreciation to his predecessor for his role in his emergence as governor of the state, saying he (Diri) and the people of Kolokuma/Opokuma will forever be grateful to him.

He also stated that Dickson laid a solid foundation upon which his administration is building, and promised not to derail.

The governor remarked that as a human, he is not perfect, and appealed to leaders and the people of the state to support him to enable him deliver the much needed development in the state.

According to him, “We went to Toru-Orua for a Christmas and thank-you visit last week. There are certain things you do for a man and he will thank you until his death, and that is what Senator Dickson has done. We never expected that our brother and friend, who has done this great thing will also visit again today. You did not owe us this.

“On behalf of the kings and people of Kolokuma/Opokuma, we again express our gratitude to you. We are very grateful. God will always use a human and He used you to ensure that a Kolokuma son was picked as governor.

“There are stories making the rounds to the effect that I will no longer use the deputy governor. That is a lie. My deputy will still be my running mate for our re-election. When you build a house, you do not destroy it.”

Earlier, Senator Dickson said he was in Sampou on a new year visit and to deepen the relationship between him and the governor, assuring him that the success of the current prosperity administration remained his priority.

He said Diri deserves all the honour and support he can get to move the state forward.

“Christmas and the new year are periods when people show brotherly love. How you fight a brother is different from how you fight an enemy. I pray for God’s guidance upon you,” he told Diri.