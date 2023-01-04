I Will Transform Osun State for Better, Says Adeleke

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has restated his desire to transform Osun state and make it a shining light among comity of states.

The governor made this commitment at the 2023 Inter-religious service held at the Government secretariat in Osogbo to usher in the New Year.

Adeleke assured the people of the state that he would light up Osogbo, other major cities and towns in the state.

“We shall get to the promise land. Never again will you see Osun being dirty. Osogbo will not be out of electricity again, Osun will never go dark again. There will be regular power supply. I am going to rule with the fear of God,” the governor promised.

He urged the people of the state to cultivate the habit of support in any capacity they found themselves, charging civil servants to join hands with him to move the state forward in the discharge of their duties as their welfare is an utmost priority in his government.

“We should not ask for what Osun will do for us, but we must continue to ask for what you can do for the state. All hands must be on deck to move Osun forward. The civil service must join hands with me to move Osun to the promise land.

“We must ensure that the state is clean. I want everywhere in Osun State to be clean. I want other state to be jealous of Osun State. From now henceforth, I will be paying unscheduled visits to offices and if I find out that your surrounding is dirty, you will be questioned. Your offices must be clean because you are representing Osun state”, the governor declared.

Adeleke further gave an assurance of his government fulfilling his five point agenda while he is steadfast in his resolve to take Osun to the promise land.

“I am working assiduously to present great achievements for 100 days in office. Continue to pray for me. I am assuring you that slowly and steadily, surely we will get to our promise land,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the Head of Service, Mr. Samuel Aina, said the 2023 prayer was to thank God for what He has done and committing the affairs of the State under the able leadership of His Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke to the hands of God in the year.

“We are here today to seek the face of God as we pursue the five – point agenda of the administration. This is because the administration is set to deliver on its mandate in the overall interest of our people.

“I must emphasise that, for the administration to meet the yearnings and aspirations of our people, the civil service has a lot to do, being the engine room of government. Incidentally, as the governor often says, this government is the government of the civil servants, by the civil servants and for the civil servants.

“Towards this end, I wish to humbly charge all public officers to work assiduously towards shoring up the revenue accruing to government internally so that all can be well. This is the minimum we can do to support His Excellency who has made the welfare of workers and pensioners a top priority of his government.

“Permit me to emphasize one more time that Osun public service is made up of very competent professionals in various fields of human endeavours who are very loyal and dedicated. These are tested hands who are readily available to assist the administration achieve its programmes and projects,” the HOS concluded.

The 2023 prayer service was attended by Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi; Secretary to the State Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye, top religious clerics, leading bureaucrats, security officials, heads of ministries, agencies and parastatals.