Ekiti Council Chair Tasks Law Makers on Full Autonomy for LGAs

Gbenga Sodeinde In Ado Ekiti

The Chairman, Ajoni Local Government Development Council (LCDA), in Ekiti State,  Michael Ogungbemi, has tasked the National Assembly members to give legal backing to the efforts towards realising full autonomy for  local councils in Nigeria, saying only full recognition of the third tier of government in the country would  guarantee development and  better governance at the grassroots for the people.

The Local government chairman stated this while being  presented an award by the Ekiti State chapters of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Correspondents’ Chapel, the  Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), as well as a Lagos-based body, Evergreen Media Consult.

Specifically, Ogungbemi pointed out that autonomy for the local government is very important, and  sacrosanct, adding that “local governments need to be on their own, so that the essence of  their creation can be met. So that the people in rural  areas can enjoy better life and good governance.”

His words: “We need the National Assembly to look at the constitutional provisions and  give roles to local councils in Nigeria, to be officially recognised by the Nigerian constitution again, for council to develop as it was in time past.”

“If the constitutional amendments are not done to give recognition to the council, the council will still not have a role to play in National government.”

“If local councils want to have full autonomy, it should be done through constitutional instrument by the national assembly.”

“Local council is the third tier of government, but most times is not recognised. In Nigeria constitution, it is a constitutional problem. We have recognised the federal government, the sub-national but councils are not given the recognition,” he added.

In his reaction to the award,  Ogungbemi said the fact that his actions and policies are having positive impacts on the populace necessitated the awards of the Best Local Government Administrator of the Year bestowed on him by three different reputable  organisations in the country.

He expressed readiness to continually wage relentless war against kidnappers, bandits and cattle rustlers that are holding the council by the jugular and disrupting economic activities.

Earlier, while presenting the awards, the Chairman, NUJ, Correspondents’ Chapel, Mr. Raphael Ogbonnaiye, said  the council boss’ initiatives in providing adequate security had yielded fruitful  results and creating enabling environment for business to thrive.

The media practitioners specifically lauded Ogungbemi’s initiative in putting in place a local security network codenamed  Operation EBBORAC that had helped in checkmating recurrent cases of kidnappings, killings and cattle rustling in the council.

Also, the Ekiti State Chairman, PCRC, Pastor Sunday Makinde and President, Evergreen Media Consults Lagos, noted that  Ogungbemi had  performed creditably well in the areas of governance, education and provision of social amenities for the citizens.

