Dogged Newcastle Hold Arsenal to Share Points at Emirates

Newcastle United frustrated Premier League leaders Arsenal to earn a point with a dogged goalless draw display at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

Arsenal were hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table to 10 points but found themselves drawn into an attritional and dogged encounter by a Newcastle United side with top four ambitions of their own.

Chances were at a premium and Newcastle’s Joelinton arguably wasted the best of all when he headed wide with the goal at his mercy in first-half stoppage time.

Arsenal went close through defender Gabriel and forward Gabriel Martinelli, who both sent headers narrowly off target, while Newcastle keeper Nick Pope made a crucial late save with his legs from Eddie Nketiah.

The Gunners also appeared to have a clear penalty claim rejected when Gabriel was hauled back by Dan Burn.

The game descended into a scrappy affair with seven yellow cards and the deadlock remained unbroken, with Arsenal’s lead now eight points despite being held at home.

Elsewhere on the night, Marcus Rashford scored again as Manchester United stretched their winning run in all competitions to six games with a comfortable 3-0 victory over a hapless Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The England international tapped into an empty net after a Bruno Fernandes pass to score in a three successive Old Trafford league games for the first time.

His goal rounded off the scoring after Casemiro latched onto a Christian Eriksen free-kick with a beautifully cushioned volley to put Erik ten Hag’s side ahead half way through the first half.

They doubled their lead four minutes into the second period as Luke Shaw, playing in his more accustomed left-back role again, swept home an Alejandro Garnacho cut-back to complete a beautiful free-flowing move.

United had started slowly, having a lot of possession in their defensive third but, once they found the opener, a seventh successive home win in all competitions never felt in doubt.

They stay fourth, but join third-placed Newcastle on 35 points, and, perhaps most importantly, have opened up a five-point cushion on fifth-placed Tottenham.

One negative for United was a first-half injury sustained by midfielder Donny van de Beek, with Ten Hag saying “we need to wait 24 hours, but it is not looking very good”.

Bournemouth, who failed to have a shot on target until the 57th minute, stay 15th, two points clear of the relegation places.