Beke Promises Adequate Security, Free Education, Prosperity for Rivers People

In a new year neassage to Rivers people, All Progressives Grand Alliance gubernatorial candidate in the state, Prince Ugo Beke, has promised to turn the fortune of the state around if elected governor in March, 2023

aking stock of what has been and what lies ahead of Rivers state in the new year, the APGA Governorship candidate, Prince Ugo Beke is upbeat on what will happen to Rivers state.

“Happy and prosperous new year, my good people of Rivers State. First of all, I wish to congratulate all Rivers people on the occasion of the new year, 2023, and to offer my heartfelt gratitude to God Almighty for his kindness and mercy, as well as the excellent and amazing things he has done in our lives in the previous year.

In a statement signed by the Media & Political Marketing Directorate of the Prince Ugo Beke Campaign Organization in Port-Harcourt, the Governorship candidate noted: “Today, our new year resolutions as patriotic Rivers men and women should be focused on how to make our state the best place to live and do business. And that should start with a solemn pledge on our part to be decent citizens – playing our part – no matter how small- to make our beloved state a better place for everyone. We can only accomplish this if we obey the laws and inculcate the spirit of love, togetherness,peace, and being our brothers keepers. My vision in this regard, are in the areas of security, economy and collective prosperity of all Rivers people”,

“This is very important as 2023 is a crucial election year. It is an election that must be peaceful, before, during, and after. In the next few weeks we all will be going to the polls to elect a new governor for our state. As you are all aware, I have offered myself for this position under the All Progressive Alliance (APGA)”.

According to Beke: If voted into power our government will focus on security, economy and prosperity of all Rivers people – wherever they are. Specifically, we will among others, provide free and qualitative education, business empowerment-making funds available for businesses, and provide security in every village, community and local government in Rivers state. The APGA candidate had last year, rolled out a massive job creation and internally generated revenue yielding programme of action for Rivers people when he unveiled an oil & gas city.

The city, the first of its kind in Africa, is expected to yield up to $250 billion. “ We can be making $250b every year from the new oil & gas city I intend to build in Rivers state when I’m elected as Governor”.

Beke further pleaded that everyone has a civic duty to vote wisely and ensure that that the right candidate is voted into power – and that right candidate is Prince Ugo Beke of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

In preparation for the 2023 general election, political activities have picked significantly. All political parties have select candidates for various political offices.

“As a result, I implore individuals who intend to run for office to exercise restraint.

Let us play the game by the rules so that the will of the people is respected and protected at the end of the day.

“I would also like to appeal to religious leaders, traditional rulers, parents, and guardians to keep a tight grip on the youths so that they do not become agents of instability in the hands of misguided individuals seeking power at any cost. Because our common humanity transcends our ethnic, religious, and political ties, we must protect the sanctity of all lives.

“Finally, I wish to reassure the great people of Rivers state of my resolve to, if elected into office, devote my entire life into securing your lives and property, as well as helping to create prosperity to touch every family.