Akeredolu: We’ve Fulfilled Our Promise Not to Owe Workers Salaries

Fidelis David in Akure



Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday said his administration has fulfilled its promise not to owe workers’salaries in the state.

Akeredolu, who disclosed that his administration has already paid up to November, 2022, explained that the December salary was delayed on the advice of the labour leaders to allow workers meet new year financial obligations.

The governor who spoke at the annual prayer meeting with public servants on the first working day of the year, held in Akure, assured the workers that the December salary would soon be paid, while promising that the one month remaining from the inherited seven months salary arrears would also be paid before the end of his tenure.

He said: “As you are aware, you received three alerts in December. We paid October and November, 2022. You also received leave bonus. We would have paid December, but the Labour leaders advised that we delay it till January to allow you meet financial obligations.

“Students will resume soon. We will pay school fees. Also, we inherited seven months salary arrears, we paid six. Before I leave office, I will pay the remaining one.”

The Governor who noted that in spite of the State’s lean resources, his administration would continue to do more and not shy away from its responsibility, said he was glad to hear good testimonies on payment of salaries, prompt promotion, regular elevation, payment of inherited salary arrears and leave bonus.

On the general elections, the governor called on civil servants and the people at large to play by the rules while exercising their franchise at the poll.

“Let me reiterate for the umpteenth time that public servants are not expected to be involved in partisan politics. Absolute loyalty and commitment should be the watchword of the service. Again, political discourse should be civil with decorum and in statutory manner. You will note that our administration has insulated the bureaucracy from partisan politics”.

Earlier, the Head of Service, Kayode Ogundele disclosed that 8,415 public servants across the state were promoted with financial benefits in 2022.

“The present administration, in a bid to reduce shortfall in the workforce, has continued to recruit fresh hands in the critical areas of need. For instance, 52 temporary staff of the Ondo State Emergency Medical Services Agency (ODEMSA) were recently given permanent appointments. Moreover, Ondo State workers and retirees have had a new lease of life under this administration.

“For instance, a number of staff of the Owena Press Limited who retired years ago received their gratuities last month. The Orange Health Insurance Scheme (ORANGHIS) was inaugurated to give public servants and their immediate family members access to qualitative health care in preferred health facility of choice at low or no cost.” Ogundele said.

In his remarks, the chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Oluwole Sunday-Adeleye thanked the governor for prioritising workers’ welfare.

He disclosed that Akeredolu had paid 76 months’ salaries within the 70 months and one week of his administration.