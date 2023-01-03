uLesson Partners NCF  for National U-17 Championship

African EdTech giant, uLesson Education, has been announced as part sponsor of the biggest youth cricket event in the country, the 4th PWC – NCF National Under-17 Cricket Championship.

The competition which has served as a pathway for identifying the next generation of Nigerian cricketers is scheduled to begin on the January 20 with zonal qualifiers taking place across all geo-political regions of the country and culminates in a week-long grand finale in February.

The final will see a constellation best young players across the country congregate in the Federal capital city.

Senior Vice President, Academics and Curriculum at uLesson, Mr Iheanyi Akwitti, described the partnership as a logical move. “Our goal, not only as a company but also as a community of educators and parents is to produce well-rounded young people and to help all learners be the best version of themselves and sports is one of the ways to achieve that”.

This is not the first time uLesson is supporting cricket in Nigeria. Through its partnership with many schools, the company has contributed to programmes like The Middle Stump’s Greenshoots Summer Camp which has seen over 1200 young boys and girls introduced to the game.

Vice President of Marketing at uLesson, Oluwafemi Fadipe, said the company is excited about aligning with the impact the game of cricket is having across the nation, especially the demography that it is appealing to.

“Cricket has been one of the sports that has shown itself as being organized and also being deliberate about its developmental plans. The Under-17 Championship has been one event that has gained traction, especially with the school-age kids, which interestingly lies squarely within uLesson’s target population.”

The General Manager of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, Emeka Igwilo, added that the 4th PWC/NCF National Under-17 Cricket Championship will flag off with regional qualifiers from January 20th through 30th, 2023.

According to him, “We will have each state that has registered send their team to the regional qualifying zones within the set dates and slug it out to qualify for the national finals, from there. These regional qualifying centres have been set up across the six geo-political zones for ease of participation and spread as well.”

More than 850 players registered and took part in the regional qualifiers last year. Organisers are already preparing for bigger participation across the region for this edition.

The national finals in February will feature teams representing each region as the players are drawn from the regional finals.