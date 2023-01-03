Tinubu Can’t Be Blamed for Buhari’s Shortcomings, Says Ex-Ekiti Chief of Staff

By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti



A former governorship chief of staff, Biodun Omoleye, says APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, should not be blamed for President Muhammadu Buhari’s shortcomings.

Omoleye, who served under ex-Governor Kayode Fayemi, stated this while flagging off his campaign for a seat in the House of Representatives.

According to him, it was not a crime for Tinubu to campaign for Buhari in 2015 and 2019.

“The fact that Tinubu played a major role in ensuring that Buhari became Nigeria’s president is not an excuse for anyone to now blame him for shortcomings in Buhari’s government. So, it is totally wrong to use Buhari’s deficiencies to judge Tinubu, the two personalities are not the same. They have different backgrounds, leadership styles, approaches to issues, different strategies and ideologies,” the politician reason.

He added, “Tinubu is coming with his own visions and programmes for the people. He has got his own plans. So, please let us stop making the mistake of blaming Tinubu for Buhari’s shortcomings. He cannot be blamed at all.”

Urging Ekiti people to vote for Tinubu in the presidential election, Omoleye explained that the APC flag bearer “has the capacity to deliver on his promises, he has done it in Lagos and he performed excellently, he never failed, his excellent record of achievements still speaks for him till today,.”

Speaking about his federal legislative’s ambition, Omoleye, pledged to provide quality representation for the Ekiti Central federal constituency II in the Green Chamber. He also promised to tackle youth unemployment and reduce poverty in his constituency, if elected.

He urged the constituents to vote for him, Tinubu, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele and other APC candidates in the general election.

“The forthcoming election is not just about Biodun Omoleye or any of our candidates but about APC as a family. The 2023 elections provide us another golden opportunity to actualise our age-long dream as a race. We must be united more than ever this time to get it right,” added Omoleye.