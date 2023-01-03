  • Tuesday, 3rd January, 2023

Police  Investigate  Couple’s Death on New Year’s Day

The police command in Ogun has begun investigation into the death of a couple, Mr Kehinde and Mrs Bukola Fatinoye, at Ibara GRA in Abẹokuta, on the New Year’s Day.

The state Police Public Relations Officer,

SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday  in Abeokuta.

NAN reports that Kehinde and Bukola were burnt to death when suspected arsonists set their house ablaze on January  1.

One of their children and their housekeeper were also alleged to have been kidnapped by those behind the suspected arson.

According to Oyeyemi,  the police will  do all within their powers to reveal those behind the dastardly act.

NAN gathered that the incident happened shortly after the couple returned from  ‘Cross Over Service’ to usher in the new year.

NAN also learnt that Kehinde and Bukola  were employees of the Central Bank of Nigeria and Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta,  respectively.

