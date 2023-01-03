Nigerian Turkish Alumni Group  Donates to Orphanages in Delta, Edo

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

A group of Nigerians who graduated from the University of Turkey have donated various items to some established homes for motherless children and orphans located in Edo and Delta states, saying that the love and humane motive behind the gesture was far more important to them than the monetary value of the items donated.

The less privileged children’s homes targeted by former Nigerian students of the University of Turkey to share the joy of the Christmas and New Year celebrations in Nigeria include Eghosa Orphanage Home in Benin-City, Edo State, Little Saints Orphanage in Warri, Delta State and the Motherless Babies Home of the Little Lilies of the Most Holy Trinity Foundation, Okwe near Asaba, the Delta State capital.

A former member of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Emmanuel Orugbo, who is the group’s activity coordinator for Delta State, said that the idea was not to impress anybody with the amount of money and items donated to the charity homes.

He said that it was rather meant to complement various efforts by good spirited individuals to make life meaningful to these vulnerable members of the society.

Orugbo decried the tough economic situation in the country, saying that there was an urgent need for Nigerians to reinvent the culture of caring for others no matter how little they had.

“Yes, we have a culture in this country of being our brother’s keeper. We don’t say we are too poor or don’t have enough to share with others. I think this prevailing situation in the country requires the revival of this culture because that will address many problems were are facing in the country, including insecurity,” he said.

At the GRA Benin-City residence of Eghosa Orphanage Home, where the excitement of children reflected the general mood for Season, the Edo State Coordinator, Dr. Peter Ogundigie of the Igbinedion University, commended the founders and workers at orphanages, saying that God is always pleased with those who offer humanitarian services and give parental care to children who had none “due to no fault of theirs at all.”

Meanwhile, an active member of the group and Germany-based journalist and author, Frisky Larr (Friday Agbonlahor), and Dr Ogundigie told THISDAY that the donations to the orphanages was just a gesture of love, adding that the Turkish varsity alumni from the old Bendel State had resolved to increase the donations in future.