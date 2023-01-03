Music is one of the most important things in my life Now- Skido Bantin

Music is one of the most important things in my life. My life without melodies and harmonies would be totally empty. Listening to and playing different tunes helps me to de-stress, relax and it can also help to motivate me in trying times said Anthony Emmanuel.

I love listening to music while as I feel it helps me to prepare for the day that waits. I think it is like the memoirs to my life as it has been there throughout everything with me.

Anthony Emmanuel Further Explained that when he was younger, he didn’t have the great love for musical as he does now. I mainly listened to whatever was playing in the background or what my parents were listening to. I didn’t have much of a care for musical compositions and I enjoy it as it allows me to reminisce on memories from times of my childhood. Once I hit my teenage years music became my life and gradually started to inhibit my soul.

Recently song writing has wandered its way into my life. I believe there is no better way to express myself than through song. After a bad day, it’s nice to be able to sit down and write about it. It can make all your problems just disappear and float away. Listening to other musical artists that I like gives me inspiration.

I think music in itself is healing. It’s an explosive expression of humanity. It’s something we are all touched by. No matter what culture we’re from, everyone loves music.

The Nigerian-born singer Anthony Emmanuel also Know as Skido Bantin came into limelight following a series of collaborations and public appearances, has been rated as one of Nigeria’s hottest upcoming artists as his music continues to gain widespread recognition within and outside Nigeria.

On the new song “WENA”, the artiste sings of romance, admiration, and eventually falling in love. It is believed that the song is destined to resonate with fans as various social media platforms have been lit up with the tract just a day after its release.

The naturally talented singer and song writer has already designed a plan of how the year is going to go for his career and fans are already showing their excitement in anticipation for bigger accomplishments.

The much-anticipated single comes as part of his debut EP and was released in December 2022. WENA can Be Streamed on all Music Streaming Platforms Worldwide