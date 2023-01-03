LASHMA Unveils Health Insurance, Endowment Funds for Vulnerable Residents



The Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) has unveiled the Eko Social Health Alliance (EkoSHA), a health iinsurance and endowment fund for vulnerable and disadvantaged residents in the state to access quality healthcare.



At the launch in the Ikeja area of Lagos, the General Manager of LASHMA, Emmanuella Zamba, said that despite having a high percentage of people living below the poverty line in the state, the state government “will ensure equal opportunity is given to those who cannot afford the ILERA Eko premium, in line with section 20 of the LSHS law

“The law indicates that the agency should ensure the availability of alternative funding sources to the health sector for improved services,” she emphasised.



According to Zamba, the agency established the EkoSHA, which is its resource mobilization platform to care for health insurance premiums of the vulnerable and indigents in the state. This is because the agency is leveraging its Rapid Poverty Assessment Tool in determining the vulnerability of beneficiaries.



“EKOSHA was formed to increase vulnerable coverage on the Lagos State Health Scheme to complement government effort and resources as well as collaborate with Lagos State MDAs,” says Zamba.



She highlighted that the agency was able to create a funding platform with support from Sterling Foundation to serve as one of the accountability measures where donors can see in real-time how the resources are utilised as well as the vulnerable coverage.

Zambia, however, beckoned for more partnerships. “Let me add that our door is open for more collaborations from everyone who has the interest of the vulnerable and indigent people at heart.”



On his part, the Commissioner for Health in the state, Prof Akin Abayomi explained that EkoSHA is a public and private partnership initiative, adding that development and multilateral partners and individuals seeking the good of residents of Lagos also make up the partnership.



He continued that the ministry is presently harnessing over N750 million equity funds as insurance coverage for no fewer than 230,000 indigent and vulnerable residents of Lagos State.



Abayomi, who was the represented by the Director of Medical Administration, Training and Programmes, Funmilayo Shokunbi listed the elderly, orphanage homes, vulnerable persons living with HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Sickle Cell Anaemia, and victims of domestic and sexual violence in Lagos as some of the categories of beneficiaries of the health plan.