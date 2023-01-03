Just In: Former Niger Deputy Governor Quits APC Presidential Campaign 

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Former Niger State Deputy Governor Alhaji Ahmed Musa Ibeto has resigned from the Presidential Campaign Council PCC of the All Progressives Congress.

In addition, Ibeto Nigeria’s former Ambassador to South Africa also quit as Assistant Secretary of the North Central Directorate of Mobilisation and “organs and committees ” of the APC.

To cap it up Alhaji Ibeto resigned totally from the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in the state.

In a letter he personally signed which was addressed to the Chairman of the APC in Ibelu ward of Magama local government area of Niger state dated 3rd January 2023, a copy of which is in possession of THISDAY, the former deputy governor attributed his action to lack of genuine reconciliation within the rank of the party in the state.

Part of the letter reads: “Mr Chairman, with my many years of active participation in politics and as a former party administrator, an elected official into many political offices I have come to the conclusion for many reasons among which are the absence of unity of purpose among party members and stakeholders”

This he said in the letter is also “occasioned by internal conflicts, unending litigations, threats and counter threats of anti party activities, lack of genuine reconciliation coupled with lack of commitment and dedication to the success of the party by many stakeholders

” For these obvious reasons I conclude that I cannot continue to be a member of the party

“Mr Chairman by this resignation I cease to be a member of of the Presidential Campaign Council PCC and All organs and committees of the party”.

Reacting to the development Mr Hamza Waziri Chairman Media and Publicity of the APC PCC in Niger state confirmed the story but said ” You know you cannot have everyone behind you all the time”.

Waziri added that ” We are ready and well prepared for this election, it is not about individuals it is about the people, what matters today coupled with the improvement in the electoral process, anybody that depends on an individual is doing so at his or her own peril

“As Ibeto leaves others are leaving other parties and joining us, we will announce these defections very soon” Waziri said.