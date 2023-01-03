Group: Why Tinubu Should be Nigerian Next President

Sunday Okobi

A grassroots organisation for the actualisation of Bola Tinubu presidential ambition, Tea Prosper, has called on Nigerians to support the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, “because he has the capacity to turn around the situation of the country.”

The National Chairman/Coordinator of the group, Shehu Bankole-Hameed, in a statement yesterday, said Nigerians are eager to hand the baton to someone who has the capacity “to take us out of the cauldron that we have found ourselves as Nigerians.”

“I have studied the political entrants, if I may call them entrants, into the field of the next manager of Nigeria as an entity/country.

Honestly without a doubt, the best qualified among them is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Ordinarily if we have some others with the same capacity as Tinubu, then one can pause to consider who then among Tinubu’s equals to

elect.

However, facts do support that presently Tinubu has no equal among the current contestants.”

He stated that Lagos State was in shamble before “all that changed for the better as soon as Tinubu became governor. He revamped the dying special security unit, empowered the unit with all they needed adequately. And in no time, night life was back in Lagos and businesses started thriving even more.”

Bankole-Hameed explained that Tinubu revived and revamped Lagos even after Nigeria capital was moved away to Abuja, adding that his administration gave opportunities to individuals, locals, foreign and those in the Diaspora.

“Let us not lose the fact that in politics, people make their choices based on several factors, some may not make sense to opponents yet it is their inalienable right to decide on who they will vote for. But I want to tell Nigerians to vote for Tinubu because he has the capacity to turn Nigeria around.”

“Many Nigerians appear despondent; many still want to run out of the country because of various challenges. There are issues with people creating artificial scarcity here and there, problems of insecurity, the worries of changing of the currency (money) or not…these are issues causing worries and anxieties among Nigerians, and have forced one to critically examine our national outlook with a bid to focus on who is able to bring lasting solutions to them.”

“Therefore, the special gift of prosperity innate in Tinubu has led us at Team Prosper to encourage everyone who shares Tinubu’s renewed hope of prosperity for Nigeria to vote for him in the February 2023 presidential election as the next president of Nigeria,” he stated.