  • Tuesday, 3rd January, 2023

Enugu Gov Grants Amnesty to 41 Repentant Militants

Nigeria | 44 mins ago

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has granted amnesty to 41 youths in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state, following the renouncement of their  militant activities in the area.

The youths surrendered their weapons to the government after  peace dialogues initiated by the government to stem the several months of unrest and insecurity in the council area which had claimed so many lives on both sides.

The event held at the Igbo-Eze North LGA Pavillion, Ogrute in Enugu-Ezike yesterday, showing  a turning point in the several efforts for peace and stability in the area.

 The Chairman of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, Prince Ejike Itodo, who represented Ugwuanyi at the occasion, described the event as the most important of all and the high point of the Christmas and New Year celebrations in the area .

According to him,  the  peace and security are  the beauty of government and thanked those who were passionate about a better Igbo-Eze North,  adding that the significance of the event was that the people of Igbo-Eze North had sent the devil and its agents packing.

He therefore, commended the leadership of the governor.

The LG Chairman, Itodo, also handed over two Toyota Hilux vehicles procured by the government for the Neighbourhood Watch, Igbo-Eze North Chapter to the Divisional Police Officer, Igbo-Eze North Police Division, CSP Akor Simon.

He  thanked the stakeholders in attendance for sacrificing their time to witness the programme and then advised the repented youths to disseminate the good news to others at large for them to repent and reunite with their communities.

The PDP Chairman, Igbo-Eze North Chapter, Chief Alexander Uramah, opined that the root cause of the insecurity is joblessness and expressed his satisfaction to the governor and Itodo for curbing the menace.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.