Breaking: Clark Endorses Obi for President

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, ahead of the February 25 presidential election.

The elder statesman made his choice known while addressing a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

Clark’s endorsement is coming few days after former President Obasanjo endorsed Obi in his new year message to Nigeria.

Clark said it was fair and just that the South produces the next president after the eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner.

Details later…