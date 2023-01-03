  • Tuesday, 3rd January, 2023

Bolanle Raheem: Lagos CP Transfers All Officers from Ajah Station

Nigeria | 34 mins ago

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Lagos State Police Command, Monday, ordered the transfer of all its officers from the Ajah Police Station with immediate effect.

This is a sequel to the tragic demise of a pregnant Lagos Lawyer, Bolanle Raheem after she was shot dead on Christmas Day by ASP Drambi Vandi, in the Ajah area of Lagos State.

According to the State Police Spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, on his verified Twitter account the State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi gave the order for the transfer.

Adding, Hundeyin noted that the CP already effected the transfer “Out of all personnel of the division, with replacement from other divisions. This would fully materialise in a couple of days.”

Confirming his tweet via a phone conversation, the spokesman told THISDAY, “Yes, the new officers have started coming in. They will be 100 per cent fully on ground in the next couple of days.”

Meanwhile, the killing of Bolanle has since elicited public uproar, condemnation, and calls for immediate justice by the state government, police and the nation.

