  • Tuesday, 3rd January, 2023

ATCO Homes Supports Entertainment Industry

Nigeria | 11 hours ago

ATCO Homes, a top Nigerian real estate company, has thrown its weight behind the local entertainment industry by sponsoring the Allamano end-of-the-year comedy gig in Edo State on 30th December 2022.

This is part of its plan in expanding its value delivery, people development and economic contributory roles.

With the Allamano comedy gig tagged ‘Esan to the World’, the real estate firm provided a veritable platform for emerging local talents to showcase their skills, and gain valuable visibility that could launch their career. 

It also made a conducive atmosphere for fun seekers to relax, unwind and network.

The Business Development Manager, ATCO Homes, Mr Olumoroti Olumide said, “We prioritise the growth of Nigeria’s local talents. 

“We are also always searching for opportunities to expand our rich portfolios of wealth-building investment opportunities to the broader indigenous and global investors’ segments.”

He added that this is why they are lending support to events and ideas that can fast-track the human capital development focus of the Federal Government as well expand investment opportunities to all classes of investors.

Olumide highlighted also that most of the company’s sprawling real estate products are located around the fast-growing Free Trade Zones, Ibeju-Lekki and Eti-Osa Corridor, Lagos, which promise huge returns for buyers.

Applauding ATCO Homes, MC Allamano, a standup comedian and organiser of the event, expressed, “ATCO Homes keeps demonstrating strong support for the local economy. Its record in that regard is impressive. 

“The company is helping us fast track the development of upcoming comedians as our show features a talent hunt that beams the searchlight on emerging comedians,” says the entertainer.

He thanked the firm and promised that the sponsorship will reverberate across the industry. 

Meanwhile, the engagement mix provided the necessary marketing channel to pitch deep discounted real estate investment opportunities to the Edo state indigenes who may desire to own a piece of Lagos state’s burgeoning real estate wealth. 

Some indigenes won investment jackpots worth thousands of Naira at the event.

