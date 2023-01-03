  • Tuesday, 3rd January, 2023

661,783 PVCs Remain Uncollected in Edo

Nigeria | 40 mins ago

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Edo office, said that 661,783 old and new Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were yet to be collected in the state as at December31, 2022.

The Head, Voter Education and Publicity of Edo INEC office, Mr. Timidi Wariowie,  made this known in its PVC daily report analysis made available to newsmen yesterday in Benin.

Wariowei said that of the figure, 409,832 were old uncollected PVCs while 251,951 were new uncollected cards.

“The old uncollected PVCs were 425,239 but 15,407 had been collected, remaining the balance of 409,832.

“Also, the new PVCs received were 289,931 but 37,980 had been collected, remaining the balance of 251,95,” he said.

Wariowei further disclosed that 460 PVCs were collected on Jan. 1, across the local government areas in the state.

According to him, the collection of PVC remains a daily exercise, including Saturdays and Sundays (excluding public holidays) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at INEC offices across the 18 LGAs.

