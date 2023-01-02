Sponsor Promises Mega 2023 Edition of Mark D Ball Basketball Championship

The Initiator of Mark D Ball Basketball Championship, Mr. Igoche Mark has said that he is happy and blessed to have made impact in basketball in 2022.

He admitted making this possible in partnership with critical stakeholders.

Mark in his New Year message on Sunday, noted that those he described as “enemies of the game” met his achievement in 2022 with great resistance

Mark however described his biggest pain of the immediate past year as the inability of D’Tigress to participate at the FIBA Women’s World Cup in Australia that they qualified for.

“I am so blessed and happy to note that our little impact in the game of basketball in 2022 was as a result of partnership with stakeholders, Players, Coaches, Technical Officials, Referees, Club Owners, Administrators, Veterans and the Media.

“Although, the year was one with bags of mixed feelings, as our doodle attempt to get the ball bouncing but the enemies of the game, alongside state actors, fought with great resistance. These enemies ensured that the D’Tigress became the biggest losers in the year 2022 despite their qualification for the World Cup. They succeeded by denying our ladies the chance to participate at the FIBA Women’s World Cup in Sydney, Australia,” observed Mark in his New Year statement.

He promised that as the New Face of Basketball, the 2023 edition of Mark D Ball Basketball Championship will be the reference point in Africa.

“Despite all these glitches, our sterling reputation remained the same; as our resolve is to become a ‘tricky pony’ in the slam and dunk game in the year 2023 and beyond, despite their proclivity to always stunt the growth of the domestic game because of greed,” he concluded.