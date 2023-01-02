Sokoto PDP Takes Campaign to Silame, Wamakko LGs

*Senator Wamakko’s nephew dumps APC

In continuation of its statewide campaign for the gubernatorial, National Assembly, and State Assembly candidates, the campaign train of the Sokoto State Peoples Democratic Party, under the leadership of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, was in Silame Local Government area, Sunday, where it was received by an unprecedented jubilant crowd.

At the rally in the local government, the party received a major boost ahead of the upcoming elections as 17,299 members of the All Progressive Congress joined PDP. They include the APC Youth Leader in the Local Government, Vice Chairman, and some other executive members of the APC. Receiving the defectors, the state PDP Chairman, Hon Bello Aliyu Goronyo assured them that PDP will accommodate them and carry them along in all party activities.

Speaking, Gov. Tambuwal highlighted the achievements of his administration and ongoing interventions in the area. He also informed the gathering that the State government had been rendering logistics support to the security agencies in order to decimate bandits ravaging some parts of the State. He said the people of the State will witness more positive developmental strides throughout the remaining period of his tenure.

In his speech, the PDP Governorship Candidate, Mallam Saidu Umar, appreciated the large turnout and pledged to improve on the solid foundation laid by the present administration. He maintained that the almost eight years Tambuwal administration, which he was part of, had impacted positively virtually all sectors in the State.

He reiterated that, if he succeeds his boss as governor of Sokoto State, he would sustain and improve more on the legacies of successive governments. Umar also promised to execute the Rundi-Katami-Silame road project for the benefit of Sokoto State. He further gave his commitment to look at the issue of the Surame Monument towards improving the revenue generation drive of the local government and the state in general.

While in Wamakko Local Government, the campaign train received a rousing welcome as residents in their thousands trooped out in a show of support, solidarity and acceptability.

Also at the campaign ground, over 17,000 supporters of the APC dumped the party, and identified with the ruling PDP. The decampees were led by Alh Zayyanu Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, nephew to the leader of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

Zayyanu, who is also a son in-law to the current Minister for Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyaɗi, also an APC chieftain in the state, told PDP supporters at the campaign ground that his move was inspired by the progressive spirit of Governor Tambuwal.

He also said what attracted him to join the PDP with his teeming supporters were the developmental landmarks of the current state administration and expressed his readiness to work for the party in its efforts to improve the lives of the people.

In his remarks, the state Deputy Governor, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan Iya, who is also the main challenger to Sen. Wamakko for the Sokoto North Senatorial seat, forecasted the downfall of his opponent in the forthcoming election.