Obaseki Promises Improved Power Supply Across Edo to Spur Industrialisation 

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his government would this year sustain efforts at improving power supply across the state.

Obaseki, who stated this in his New Year message, said the government would be creating a vibrant electricity market in the state to allow and encourage investors to invest in generation and distribution of grid and off-grid electric power.



He noted, “In 2023, we intend to exploit the advantage which Edo has in electricity with the establishment of the Edo State Electricity Commission.

“We will be creating a vibrant electricity market in the state to allow and encourage investors to invest in generation and distribution of grid and off-grid electric power. Thus expanding our existing investments in Azura power and Ossiomo Power Project.”



On other areas of focus in 2023, the governor the was also quoted in a statement to have said, “In the new year, we will continue the reforms of the civil and public service, improving work conditions and training workers to perform better. We are computerising and digitalising in government and implementing e-Government which will hopefully make me the last governor to operate a manual public service in Edo State.



“The Edo State Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST 2.0) reforms, we are disarticulating Junior from Senior secondary schools and improving their curriculum and pedagogy in line with the success achieved in EDOBEST 1.0. To ensure a viablea and productive youth-led economy, we will be advancing more pragmatic reforms to make Technical and Vocational Training and Education (TVET) schools better, as we intend to refurbish and open more of such schools across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

“This year we will continue our emphasis in building the capacity of our young population to find quality jobs in areas like Agriculture, Health services and technology. Hence The Edo State College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi will take in its first set of students before September this year, while the Edo State School of Health Technology will be rebuilt to meet global standards just like we did with our School of Nursing Sciences.”