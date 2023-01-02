Niger Gov: APC Most Viable Option for Nigerians

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has urged Nigerians to vote for his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the general elections, saying the party remains the, “most viable options.”



He also advised voters to ignore the sweet talks from the opposition political parties.

Bello in his New Year message to the people of the state signed on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, said both the APC at the federal and state governments levels have shown capacities to address most of the challenges facing the people.



According to him, given more time the governments would further implement policies and programmes to improve the condition of living of the people.

“Although the administration is winding down, the government remains focused and committed to completing most of its ongoing projects,” he said, adding that, “service delivery, improvement of the general living conditions and well-being of the people remains sacrosanct.”



While noting that though the outgoing year was tough in terms of security and economic challenges, he however urged the people, “to remain hopeful because the challenges are surmountable.”



He however warned that as political campaigns gather steam ahead of the general elections politicians and their foot soldiers should avoid campaigns of calumny and thuggery emphasising also the need for issue-based campaigns by all the political gladiators and party loyalists.



The governor acknowledged the declining banditry activities across the troubled parts of the state before paying tribute to the gallantry of the Armed Forces and other security agencies for the sustained fight against the menace of banditry and wanton kidnappings that bedeviled the state.



Bello wished the people of the state a blissful New Year and prayed for the sustenance of peace and unity in the state and country.

“As we enter the New Year, let us look up to 2023 with hope and remain tolerant and committed to the collective ideals that would make the new year a promising and fulfilled one,” the governor stated.