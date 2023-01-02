Lateef  Awoyemi:  My Way Now Clothing Company Result of Group Effort

UK-based, Lateef Olayiwola Awoyemi whose My Way Now garment company is making waves around the world has explained that the brand is the result of a group effort.

In a recent interview, the entrepreneur who though born in Lagos, relocated at age 10 and had been living in the UK ever since, explained how the company was formed

Said he: “We were a small group of close friends. One is good at IT; one is good at art, one had some savings and funds to spare and one was good at marketing and wholesaling. We were somewhere one day and the idea came up. We decided to put our heads together and thought the only way is up and we sloganised that to become “it’s our way now.”

Speaking further on the evolution of the My Way Now brand name, he said: “When we hit upon the Our Way Now thing, the group of friends cheered to it on that night out. But when we started the brand, we had to make it singular for the individual person, that was how “My Way Now” was born.”

According to him, My Way Now all departments stylish brand was officially incorporated in May 2021. “Although, if you factor in the whole journey, starting with our services and our clothing, The brand is over two years now,” he avowed.

Of the business principle driving the brand, he said: “Our principle is to keep it neutral for everyone worldwide, adults and kids, male and females. We have even branched into animal wear, such as dog jackets and horse numnahs to start with, as well as beddings and cups.”