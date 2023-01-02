Jabi Lake Mall Celebrates Yuletide Season With Kids

Abuja, [FCT] – Children from orphanage homes were welcomed this holiday season as part of Jabi Lake Mall’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Jabi Lake Mall is a popular shopping and entertainment destination in Abuja for both locals and tourists, with a wide range of dining and entertainment options like a large cinema complex, a children’s play area, and a fitness center.s

Over 300 kids attended holiday events at Jabi Lake Mall from December 25 to December 27. These events included hangouts with Santa, where kids got to open presents, play games, sing carols, and participate in crafts, fun activities, and educational activities to help them form healthy relationships with their friends and families.

The various brands housed in Jabi Lake Mall worked to support the holiday season’s activities by organizing and distributing goods to underprivileged children and orphanage homes as well as share basic care and supplies to families.

The goal of the event, according to the administration of the mall, is to give the kids a special and pleasurable holiday experience. According to Abiola Oparinde, Marketing Manager, Jabi Lake Mall, “We believe that every child deserves to enjoy the delights of the holiday season, regardless of their circumstances.” “We intend to make this an annual tradition for the mall. We are thrilled to be able to give these kids a fun and festive day out.”